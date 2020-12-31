RSG assures of more developmental projects in 2021

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has reiterated Governor Wike’s commitment to continue to lead the State into the path of peace, development and prosperity.

This as the Deputy Governor has assured of more developmental projects in the state in the coming 2021.

The Deputy Governor reiterated this in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, while felicitating with Rivers People ahead of the New Year.



Banigo said Nyesom Wike is poised to continue to deliver unprecedented top notch infrastructural, economic and socio-political development in all nooks and crannies of Rives State.

He added that the year 2021 would open up more vistas of blessings and prosperity for the Rivers People.



Banigo who urged Rivers People to continue to support the Wike led Administration, assured the that the Governors Commitment to protect and defend the interest of the Rivers People at all times is not negotiable.



The Deputy Governor wished the First Family and the good People of Rivers State a happy and prosperous New Year, 2021.