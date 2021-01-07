Ohanaeze Ndigbo Presidential Election: Obinzor identifies 3 key issues for Igbo resurgence

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri



As every candidate maps out strategies to out smart each other in this Sunday (10/01/2021) Presidential delegates election of Ohanaeze Ndigbo scheduled to hold in Enugu, Prof. George Obiozor has outlined three strategic issues to be pursued vigorously for Igbo socioeconomic relevance and stability if voted into power.



Prof. Obiozor who’s a Frontline candidate for the plum job and the Imo State stakeholders consensus candidate as zoned vowed to pursue issues bordering on improved security, education and economic stability if given the Presidential mandate.



He stated this in a 6 paged endorsed document he presented to news men in Owerri during a press conference he held at late Eudora Iwuanyanwu Mini – Conference Hall , Glass House Ugwu Orji.



The Presidential Candidate who have been a Nigerian Ambassador in United States of America (USA), Israel and Cyprus said ” it’s obvious that at this critical time in our history, leadership of Ndigbo ought to transcend partisan politics,make-belief,rhetorics, propaganda and shadow-boxing. In other words, it is imperative that the primacy of Igbo interest, as opposed to self-seeking agenda and mere ambition should be the bedrock on which our desirable and ideal leadership today must be anchored”.



He pointed out that his decision to contest for the office of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide was a decision not based on self-aggrandizement, personal ambition or self – promotion noting that with his age and career history he has long outgrown that but is only been compelled by a timely and a crucial service at one of the most critical times in Nigerian history with dire consequences, particularly for Ndigbo as a national entity, insisting that governance has become both difficult and complex in Nigeria, but downright an existential threat to Ndigbo in particular.

Prof. Obiozor pointed out that “the Igbo dilemma in Nigeria has finally come home at last. These problems need pragmatic solutions and quickly too. And the time requires a very careful and delicate skilled manager in the relationships between Ndigbo and other Nigerian nationalities especially the national power elites which requires a mature and experienced person with a capacity to build enough consensus to define and defend the interest of Ndigbo” he assured.



The erudite scholar expressed his vision to assemble Igbo talents and experts that will cater and defend the destiny of Ndigbo in the polity called Nigeria with appreciable success and diplomatic dexterity, decency and decorum so as to avert Ndigbo from being unnecessary victims of Nigerian tragic circumstances in which they never created nor have the ability to control.



He re-emphasized that the office of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo is not a career or a job or a position to fulfill personal ambition rather based on national challenges, the position has to come through inspiration, and experience to navigate the Igbo destiny through precarious times of uncertainty, doubts, and general insecurity and that the position must be held in sacred trust for it involves the destiny of Ndigbo.