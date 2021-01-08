FCMB Names Yemisi Edun As Acting MD

From John Silas,Lagos

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has appointed an acting Managing Director and she is Mrs Yemisi Edun, an executive director on the board of the bank. She is taking over from the Mr Adam Nuhu, who stepped aside from the exalted position to allow for an investigation into the allegation of unethical behaviour by him. He was accused of having a romantic affair with a former employee of the financial institution, Mrs Moyo Thomas. The alleged romance produced two children, according to reports. Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA® Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in the audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions. She joined FCMB in the year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.