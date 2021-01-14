COVID-19 deleting patriotic Nigerian leaders – Obasanjo

35 C
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, said COVID-19 was claiming Nigeria’s and patriotic leaders.

Obasanjo regretted that resourceful citizens, who served the nation in various capacities including the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) had succumbed to the virus.

In a letter of condolence to Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, Obasanjo eulogized wife of the ex-military administrator of Imo and Lagos States.

The former Nigerian leader described the deceased as a dedicated officer, a gentleman and a real patriot.

He noted that Kanu’s inspiring career traversed soldiering, public administration, pro-democracy activism and business.

“It is noteworthy that in the course of his military service which straddled more than two decades, he acquitted himself as a dedicated officer, a gentleman and a real patriot.

“From the thick of the Nigerian Civil War where he commanded various regiments and corps, to the post-war re-organisation of the military, he distinguished himself as a seasoned military officer to which I could bear witness. Admiral Kanu was acknowledged as a disciplined, detribalised, transparent and humane public officer with an enviable track record.”

Similarly, Obasanjo said Bolu Akin-Olugbade, who also died of coronavirus complications, was a passionate citizen, who was always in defence of his roots and the country’s unity.

He remarked that the late businessman would be greatly missed by his community, Local Government, Ogun State and the nation.

“All Owu people have lost a great son,” Obasanjo remarked.

“Given Bolu’s pedigree, it is not surprising that the life of his brilliance as a lawyer began to show itself right from his days at the University of London, University of California (Los Angeles) and Cambridge University where he had his legal education.

“Ever resourceful and conducting himself with dignity and forthrightness, the late lawyer and business mogul acquired a well-deserved reputation for his deep knowledge in legal matters and business acumen. It is thus not surprising that he had the way of ingenious participation in several areas of the economy”, he added.

