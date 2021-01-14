Kogi govt issues new directives to schools over resumption date

The Kogi State Government on Thursday said all public and private schools in the state would resume academic activities on January 18th.

The State government urged all relevant stakeholders to strictly comply.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, Mr Wemi Jones made the announcement during a news briefing in Lokoja.

Jones reiterated that all schools should resume on January 18 to continue the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session.

”It has become imperative for me to address the press to clear the air, so as to prevent confusion on account of school resumption in Kogi.

”I will like to state unequivocally that the resumption date for all schools in Kogi remains January 18, 2021.

”This applies to both public and private primary and secondary schools, and tertiary institutions of learning in the state,” he said.

The commissioner said his ministry had revised the school calendar to accommodate and make up for the two-week break extension due to the lockdown that was prompted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the schools were initially scheduled to resume on January 4 for the continuation of the first term but that it was extended by two weeks due to the hardships caused by the pandemic and the lockdown.

He said H.E, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had directed the ministry to comply with the two-week break extension in the state as advised by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“The governor, thereafter, clearly stated that the state would not jeopardise the education of our children by extending school resumption beyond January 18, 2021.

”So, schools must resume in Kogi across all levels: primary, secondary and tertiary for both private and public schools, on January 18,” Jones said.