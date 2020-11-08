ASUU seeks better welfare package for journalists

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advocated for better and improved welfare packages for journalists in Nigeria.

The call was made by the Chairman of ASUU University of Jos branch, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, at the inaugural lecture organised by the Correspondents’ chapel of the Plateau Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Jos.

According to Maigoro, a good welfare package for media practitioners would breed professionalism and reportage that would lead to the growth and development of the society.

Maigoro, who decried poor remuneration for journalists in the country, called for urgent review of their welfare packages.

According to him, “A better welfare package for journalists in Nigeria will not only promote a better society, but will lead to objective reportage and professionalism.

“Just like teachers, the welfare package for media practitioners should urgently be reviewed upward.

“That’s why, we will begin to have a media that will stand for the truth and reports that will lead to a better Nigeria.”

The ASUU boss called on both government owned and private media outfits to ensure an upward review of salaries of their workers.

Earlier, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State commended the chapel for organising the event, adding that the government has been enjoying a good working relationship with the media in the State.

Represented by the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang, Lalong said the government would continue to create an enabling environment for journalists to operate.

“We have enjoyed a good relationship with journalists on the Plateau; they have been very supportive.

“Government will look into the plights of journalists in the state and we will collaborate towards a better and progressive state,” he added.

The inaugural lecture had the topic “Insecurity and the Quest for Lasting Peace in Nigeria: The Role of the Media”, was delivered by Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Gyang Bere, said “The choice for this inaugural lecture was deliberate as this is part of the Chapel’s contribution in building and strengthening peace and peaceful coexistence in Plateau and our dear country.