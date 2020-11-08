29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

BBC and vindication of Nigerian Army on Lekki

NANTs, developer collaborate to make each trader own…

Experts, Analysts task Nigerians on meaningful engagement of…

2021: Roads top list of FCTA’s priority budget

“How we’ll admit candidates into FCT school of…

#EndSARS: FCT court docks 6 over renewed protest

No strike in FCT Secondary Schools, says SEB

Trump supporters continue protesting vote count in Arizona

Azerbaijan says it seized Nagorno-Karabakh’s 2nd-largest city

U.S. Mission Proudly Supports the Virtual Nigeria Tech…

Education

Ibrahim-Imam thumbs up LASU

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has lauded Lagos State University for its effective utilisation of funds from the body.

Ibrahim-Imam gave the commendation when he led members of the BoT on an interaction and assessment visit to the University, as part of their tour of universities in the country where TETFund has projects. He also commended the University for its well deserved latest ranking as the second Best University in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who received the team in his office, was unequivocal in attributing the sustained peace and development being enjoyed by the institution in the last four years, to, amongst other things, the interventions of TETFund.

He listed the sponsorship of staff members to conferences and trainings, infrastructural development and selection of some academic staff for research grants award, as some critical areas of interventions afforded the university.

“We are deeply grateful to you and your team for what you have done in the life of our institution. You have not only supported us, you have taken a step further to visit us.

“From 2016 till date, we have not had a moment of crisis and the reason is not far-fetched. Before now, many of our colleagues were not able to go for conferences for a long time and this was part of the things that caused tensions in the University. But when we came in 2016, we met with you and expressed our readiness to access and utilize our funds and you obliged.

“On infrastructural developments, TETFund intervention projects have proved critical in our admission process. With the TETFund projects on our campuses complementing the government’s efforts, our ability to admit more students in our programmes is enhanced. Today, we have 70 programmes and they are all accredited, thanks to the interventions of TETFund,” he said.

In his response, the TETFund BoT chairman said, “since my appointment as chairman of TETFund, today is my happiest day. The testimony I have heard from the Vice Chancellor has made me happy. We have gone round to interact with VCs around the country and to see how we have fared, but I can tell you that since we embarked on these visits, this is the best testimony I have heard. Yours is the greatest testimony that TETFund is performing.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

‘Only 48% obtain credits in Maths, English, 3 others in NECO exam’

Editor

NECO postpones 2020 SSCE indefinitely, blames security challenges

Editor

Al-Makura, 3 others bag FULafia’s honorary degree

Editor

UBEC, UNICEF train social mobilisation, SBMC officers on education delivery

Editor

It’s useless to have jobless first class graduates- KWASU VC

Editor

Attah Igala urges Kogi Poly rector on transparency, inclusiveness

Editor

Why ASUU may soon embark on strike- Dr Maigoro

Editor

‘MOUAU attaches great importance to training of veterinary doctors’

Editor

Database: Ministry, RMAFC to set up committee on schools’ enrolment

Editor

NOUN secures approval for 6 additional programmes

Editor

Minister laments 13.2m out-of-school children in Nigeria

Editor

Book launch: Cleric seeks end to materialistic lifestyle

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More