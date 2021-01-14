20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ultimatum: Father Kukah must be allowed to practise…

FG to give N20,000 cash grant to 160,000…

Security: Governor advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Trump condemns Capitol Hill attack

APC: PGF DG seeks total audit of party…

Gov Wike acknowledges recipient of FG N78b refund…

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker expresses hope for stronger regional…

Scientists in NIPRD demoralized over lack of support,…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several BHTs, destroy…

COVID-19: ECOWAS Court expends $345,126 in technology says…

Cover

Ultimatum: Father Kukah must be allowed to practise his faith, politics — Presidency

The Presidency has frowned at the reported ultimatum given to the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Kukah to tender apology to the Muslim Ummah over his recent “malicious comments” against Islam, or leave the state.

The ultimatum was said to have been handed over to Kukah by a group based in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Reacting to the ultimatum in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, condemned the decision of the group, saying their action was contrary to the nation’s Constitution.

He said groups such as the Muslim Solidarity Forum must be seen to share and uphold the country’s multi-religious principles.

Shehu, however, cautioned that individuals like Kukah must respect the feelings of his fellow Nigerians in his private and public utterances.

The statement read in part: ”The reported ultimatum by a group based in Sokoto, “Muslim Solidarity Forum,” calling on the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah to tender an unreserved apology to the entire Muslim Ummah over his recent “malicious comments” against Islam, or quietly and quickly leave the state, is wrong because it is not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”Under our Constitution, every citizen has the right to, among others, freedom of speech and expression, the right to own property and reside in any part of the country, and the right to move freely without any inhibitions. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity.

”The right for all religions to co-exist is enshrined in this country’s Constitution. The duty of the government, more so, this democratic government, is to ensure that the Constitution is respected. But all must respect the rights and sensitivities of their fellow Nigerians.

”Father Kukah has greatly offended many with his controversial remarks against the government and the person of the president, with some even accusing him of voicing anti-Islamic rhetoric.

”On matters such as these, responsible leadership in any society must exercise restraint. Knee-jerk reactions will not only cause the fraying of enduring relationships, but also the evisceration of peaceful communities such as Sokoto, the headquarters of the Muslim community as beacon of pluralism and tolerance.

”The Sultanate has historically had good relations with followers of all faiths. That is why Father Kukah was received on his arrival in Sokoto with friendship and tolerance.

”Under our laws, groups or factions must not give quit notices, neither should they unilaterally sanction any perceived breaches. Where they occur, it is the courts of law that should adjudicate. Unilateral action is not the way to go.

”Groups such as the Muslim Solidarity Forum must be seen to share and uphold the country’s multi-religious principles. And individuals like Father Kukah must respect the feelings of his fellow Nigerians in his private and public utterances.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kano LG Polls: Wea��re ready for INEC probe – KANIEC

Editor

US agrees to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes to Nigeria at $593m

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N547bn for May

Editor

Again, police disperse Shiite protesters with tear gas

Editor

Nigeria Sitting On A Keg Of Gun Powder-Okolie

Editor

COVID- 19: 32 dead as Nigeria’s confirm cases jump to 1095

Editor

Atiku could still contest 2023 presidential poll, says PDP BoT chairman

Editor

Northern Senators sack Adamu as Chairman

Editor

FG orders suspension of new SIM cards sale, registration

Editor

PDP not unfair to South-East -Wike

Editor

Like father, Judge revokes Maina’s son’s bail

Editor

BREAKING: Cross River female senator, Rose Oko, dies at 63

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More