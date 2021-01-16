Power should shift to South in 2023 — Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

Babagana Zulum, The Governor of Borno State, says the south-south and south-east should negotiate for power ahead of 2023.

Speaking at the 17th Chief Gani Fawehinm annual lecture in Lagos on Friday, Zulum said though only God gives power, negotiation is easier when you make friends “across the divide”.

The governor said anyone interested in welding power must be prepared to negotiate for it.

“To our friends and brothers in the south-south and south-east particularly, only God gives power but you have to negotiate for power,” the professor said.

“Negotiation becomes easier when you make friends across the divide. If we negotiate for power, we don’t always get everything we want, but we will normally mention every clause that covers everything we need.

“I said this because I have heard many people say ‘they don’t want to give us power’ but assumptions and projections will never actualise your aspirations. We must all remember that God gives power but human beings negotiate for it.

“Every interested party must be prepared to negotiate for it.”

Zulum said other sections of the country should be given the opportunity to lead.

“I’m persuaded that other sections of the country should be given the opportunity to lead in 2023, why not? It is constitutional,” he said.

“Let me state here that I have a problem with the age limit set at 40 [for presidency], because whatever is the logic behind it, it is difficult to consider it valid in contemporary times.”