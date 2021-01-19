22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

At least 17 countries have purchased China-produced COVID-19…

Goods trade growing in China only

China to implement ‘forest chief’ scheme nationwide to…

China’s Xinjiang secures prominent achievements in poverty alleviation

China to create more opportunities for world economic…

Turaki’s N714M Fraud Trial: I’m not aware of…

Bagudu distributes new shops to traders

Why I’m not comfortable paying salaries in percentages-Engineer…

We remain committed to promoting good governance in…

NCDC To Conduct 450 Covid19 Tests Per Local…

Uncategorized

Turaki’s N714M Fraud Trial: I’m not aware of contract by Perm Sec – witness

The trial of a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Kabiru Turaki continued before Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, with  the prosecution presenting its seventh witness, Mohammed Gambo Muazu, a retiree and former Director Procurement in the Ministry of Special Duties. 

Muazu who was led in evidence by Abubakar Uba Ringim told the court that he was not aware of any circumstance that will warrant a Permanent Secretary to sign an award letter when there is a Director Procurement.

When he was presented with an award letter purportedly signed by the Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Special duties who is now late, he stated that, “I don’t know anything about it and I am just seeing it for the first time”.

Muazu further told the court that “sometime in 2014, an intervention project was brought to the Ministry of Special Duties to execute.

“It was agreed that some contracts will be given to members of the Ministry to execute. 

“The contract was prequalified and over 5000 companies applied, applications were forwarded to the Census Board for approval and award letters were given to the companies that won the contracts for execution thereafter”.

He further told the court that he was introduced to one Abdulrahman Yusuf, a bureau de change operator, by the then Permanent Secretary, Taiye Haruna and it was through Yusuf that some of the profit gotten from the contracts was changed to Dollars and then given to the then Permanent Secretary.

During cross examination by Joe Kyari Gadzama, SAN, the witness told the court that he did not know if the defendant had refunded any money to the Federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting Turaki, alongside his special assistant, Sampson Okpetu and two companies: Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited  on a 16-count charge, bordering on fraud and misappropriation to the tune of N714,670,014.87 (Seven Hundred and Fourteen Million, Six Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Fourteen Naira, Eighty- seven Kobo).

The trial has been adjourned to January 19, for continuation of trial.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Pakistan debunks alleged support to recognize Israel

Editor

Army Nab 3 for Supplying Arms to Bandits in Northwest Zone, Others

Editor

Covid-19: BUA Foundation donate three ambulances to Rivers Govt

Editor

Corruption: I don’t care about allegations, Akpabio says

Editor

Pensioners’ Day Celebration: NUP seeks National Minimum Pension approval

Editor

Cutting-edge technologies make flood prevention smarter

Editor

Between Gov Zulum’s Conscience and his Godfather

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Nigerian Army To Host Seminar For Social Media Influencers In Sokoto State

Editor

The frontline: China’s fight against COVID-19

Editor

Maritime workers suspends planned nationwide strike

Editor

Beijing turns coal mines into forests to lift urban environment

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More