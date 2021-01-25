21 C
Abuja
China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

South China’s Hainan province will build itself into an international tourism and consumption center during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Chinanews.com reported on Jan. 20.

The province will continue to promote its tourism industry by developing sightseeing tours, focusing on leisure vacations, combining the development of health, cultural and sports tourism, according to a meeting of the Hainan provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports held on Jan. 19.

By 2025, the province will expand its high-end tourism market to further unleash tourists’ consumption potential, becoming a world-renowned paradise for tourists and shoppers, according to the meeting.

Last year, Hainan received about 64.6 million domestic and foreign tourists, generating about 87.3 billion yuan in tourism revenue.

Over the past five years, the province attracted 352 million domestic tourists, with tourism revenue exceeding 436.5 billion yuan.

