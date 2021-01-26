Xi Jinping delivers speech at WEF Davos Agenda 2021 via video link

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Davos Agenda 2021 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday via video link from Beijing.

Here are some highlights of Xi’s speech:

‘Winter cannot stop the arrival of spring’

Xi stressed that there is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the coronavirus and emerge even stronger from this disaster.

“The pandemic is far from over. The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases reminds us that we must carry on the fight,” Xi said.

“Yet we remain convinced that winter cannot stop the arrival of spring and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn,” he said.

“Containing the coronavirus is the most pressing task for the international community,” Xi said in his speech.

It is important to scale up cooperation in vaccine development, production and distribution, and make it truly accessible and affordable to people across the world, he stressed.

Arrogance, prejudice and hatred ring alarm’

“Difference in itself is no cause for alarm,” Xi said. “What does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred.”

He warned against the attempt to impose a hierarchy on human civilization or to force one’s own history, culture and social system upon others.

“The right choice is for countries to pursue peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and on expanding common ground while shelving differences, and to promote exchanges and mutual learning. This is the way to add impetus to the progress of human civilization,” Xi said.

‘Small circles,’ ‘new Cold War’ only lead to division, confrontation

To build small circles or start a new Cold War will only push the world into division and even confrontation, Xi warned.

He also warned against rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, willfully imposing decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, as well as creating isolation or estrangement.

Safeguarding legitimate development interests of developing countries

The international community should keep its eye on the long run, honor its commitment and provide the necessary support to developing countries and safeguard their legitimate development interests, Xi stressed in his speech.

Equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should be strengthened so that all countries will benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development, Xi said.

Sci-tech innovation a key engine for human progress

“Scientific and technological innovation is a key engine for human progress, a powerful weapon in tackling many global challenges, and the only way for China to foster a new development paradigm and achieve high-quality development,” Xi said.

China will think and act with more openness with regards to international exchanges and cooperation on science and technology, join hands with all countries to create an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for science and technology that is beneficial to all and shared by all, he pledged.