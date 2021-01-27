22 C
News

Northern Governors laud appointment of new Service Chiefs

The Northern Governors Forum has lauded the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday, in Jos.

Lalong urged the new chiefs to put in their best, toward meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

He said Nigerians have high expectations from them, especially in tackling security challenges bedeviling the country.

Lalong charged them to build on the successes of their predecessors and to learn from their challenges, to enable them address the lingering problems of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.

The chairman assured the service chiefs of the support and collaboration of the forum in addressing security challenges in the nation.

He appealed to Nigerians to support and pray for the new service chiefs as they provide leadership for the Armed Forces to put an end to the onslaught against protracted security challenges.

Lalong also thanked the former service chiefs for their courage, sacrifices and commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and commended them in dealing with internal threats during their stewardship, and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Buhari appointed new service chiefs on Tuesday.

They included- Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Air Staff, AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Auwalu Gambo.

