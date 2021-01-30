Lords Chosen holds ‘From Sorrow to Joy’, assures compliance to Covid-19 guidelines

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries is set to hold this year’s two-day annual power packed international crusade which is titled ‘From Sorrow to Joy’.

According to a press statement by Pastor Louis Chidi, Public Relation Officer, The Lords Chosen, the crusade is scheduled to hold between Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7, 2021 at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

The program which is interdenominational is designed to help the participants and by extension the nation to shed the baggage’ of sorrow which was carried-over from the previous year.

“God’s visitation in this program will bring forth a spiritual elixir of complete joy in our lives this year. Through this visitation the traces of sorrow that have provoked emotional, political and social stress will be seen no more. And yokes shall be broken; diseases shall be cured, sicknesses shall be healed and the afflicted shall be delivered. As we go to God in prayer during the crusade, God shall release the dew of unspeakable blessing upon us and all sorrows shall be turned to joy,” Pastor Chidi stated.

He also assured that giving the pandemic challenges, the Church taskforce on COVID-19 is working round the clock to ensure all the government protocols are observed during the crusade. “Provision of free face-mask has been made in addition to free transport arrangement to convey people to the venue from any location within Lagos cosmopolitan city. Besides all these, digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order has being put in place,” he stated.

In the statement Pastor Chidi also maintained that no participant will go home empty handed because God Almighty has seen the hopelessness the people of Nigeria are subjected to, and therefore has scheduled the crusade to turn all their sorrows to joy.

“Assuredly, there shall be rain of blessing of joy. It does not matter the nature of sorrow you are experiencing or how long you have been in that sorrowful situation or who is behind it, the assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of His people as He did in the bible days. He will in the two days arise even in the political, security and economic circumstances of this country and douse the tension that has enveloped the horizon of the country hitherto not excluding the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the crusade, all satanic induced tension that constituted sorrow shall be no more,” Chidi disclosed.

He stressed that it is never the will of God that the nation should be under the present economic, social and political turmoil that have bedeviled it but by divine intervention through this program Nigeria shall be delivered, adding that God Almighty will do something new in the life of participants and the country. He said that a new experience of peace and joy will come their way.

The programme which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, it will also address physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political problems.

As the Pastor leads the people to God, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his ministration will break every yoke of the enemies that causes sorrow in their lives and their sorrow shall be turned to joy.

The General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will turn their sorrow to joy. He is calling on everybody irrespective of his/her religious preference or leaning to avail him/herself of this opportunity to meet with the God of the Chosen that specializes in turning sorrow to joy. He assured God has chosen that day to give joy to as many as will come.