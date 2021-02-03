Schools must comply with COVID-19 protocols – FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua



The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCT, on Tuesday disclosed that all schools in the territory must comply with COVID-19 health protocols.



Acting Director, FCT Department of Quality Assurance, Magdalene Uzoanya stated this during her inspection visit to some schools.



She said it is imperative for public and private schools to Comply with the protocols considering the increasing statistics of COVID-19 cases in the second wave.



“In order to keep the Schools in FCT on their toes ,it is mandatory for the department to continue to embark on vigorous regular monitoring and inspection to Schools”

Uzoanya stated that the FCT Administration has played it’s role by providing the needed safety items and the Schools must play theirs by while conspicuously displaying them in and around the School for both Students,Staff and Visitors use.



She explained that, the School authorities should be in the forefront of championing this safety cause in their various Schools reminding them of their responsibilities over the students in their custody.



The director noted that, the global pandemic has created a lots of concern for everyone with emergencies that the individual must be on alert to combat it without toying with all the safety Protocols.



Uzoanya said, “the FCT Education Secretariat has mapped out various strategies and it’s proactiveness has gone a long way to guard against any break out in our Schools”



The Ag. Director frown at situation where school authorities give excuses and shift blames, insisting that erring persons will not be spared.



The Schools visited include ,GSS,JSS, Gwarimpa, Regent Secondary School,Mabushi and Nigeria- Ghana School, JSS and LEA ,Jabi respectively.