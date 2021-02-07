21 C
Abuja
PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim regains freedom

*Two kidnapped sons of a widow also freed

By Ralph Christopher 

The PUNCH Abuja reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, who was abducted by gunmen at his Abuja residence on Wednesday night has regained his freedom.

Nnodim, according to Agency Reports, reunited with his family on Saturday night.

“I am back home. I am back,” Nnodim told his employers on the telephone Saturday.

His wife, Oluchi, also confirmed the release of her husband on the telephone.

“My husband is back. I am happy. I thank you all for the support. God bless you all,” his wife said.

Nnodim was abducted from his house in the Arab Road area of Kubwa, Abuja, last Wednesday night.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide.

It was learnt that the two neighbours have also regained their freedom.

Several groups such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory Council; the International Press Centre (IPC) and the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) among others, had asked for his immediate release

Narrating the incident on Thursday,  Nnodim’s wife, Oluchi, had explained that her husband was working on his laptop when five strange men scaled the fence and entered their compound, while ordering them to open the door.

She said the gunmen fired several shots at the windows and subsequently pulled down the burglary proof after which they forced open the front door.

“My husband asked me to stay with the children in their room. 

“I heard the men asking him to bring out money, but he told them he didn’t have money in the house.

They took our phones and marched him out of the house. 

“They went to our neighbour’s house and also abducted her two sons.”

It was not clear, as at press time, if any ransom was paid for the release of Nnodim and his neighbour’s children or if the security agencies played any role in their release.

