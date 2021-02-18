APM Terminals Apapa boosts operation with four RTG cranes

*Takes investment from 2006 to $438 million

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

As part of a larger equipment fleet renewal and expansion programme, APM Terminals Apapa has boosted its operations with an additional four Rubber Tyred Ganrty (RTG) cranes to bring the project to a total of seven RTGs, seven reach stackers and two empty handlers.

The new acquisition brings to 30 the RTGs in operation at APM Terminals Apapa, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), as well as several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks, which set the terminal out as the nation’s best equipped port terminal.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, the new cranes, built with the latest technology, have lifting capacity of 41 tons and will ensure efficient service to the entire port community.

Knudsen disclosed in Lagos that the new cranes were acquired as part of an ongoing investment of $80 million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company in Apapa since 2006 to $438 million (approximately N168 billion).

“We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us handle increasing volumes at the port,” he said

“The additional investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government’s efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistic chain.”

Recalling that APM Terminals Apapa recently deployed 4G LTE wireless network and commissioned its Operation Command Centre to enhance service delivery, he added: “We have embarked on massive digitisation of our operations and services.

“This is in keeping with our global transformation drive. The deployment of the 4G LTE wireless network has stimulated greater efficiency and higher productivity, as it will allow for better collaboration in our terminal operations.

“The new Operation Command Centre, which was commissioned in December by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, accompanied by the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, comes with several benefits to our customers.

“The centre is the brain of the business. It is about day-to-day execution, where information is exchanged. This is where we decide which box to put where, at what time and the equipment to pick it up so that everything works together.

“It will strengthen exchange of information and coordination in the movement of containers out of the port, thereby enhancing operational efficiency in addition to providing a better work environment.”

Knudsen assured that APM Terminals would continue to introduce new innovations at Apapa to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability in a cost-effective manner.

“This will inevitably enable our customers to compete in world markets and ultimately, grow their business,” he said.

