Metro

Cleric decries deaths in Benue NUJ council


From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The priest in charge of Saint Boniface Catholic Church at the Nigeria Union of Journalists chaplaincy, Makurdi, Rev. Fr Theophilus Hwande has decried incessant deaths of council chairmen within a span of three years.


Reverend Father Hwande who made the remark  while dedicating and consecrating NUJ Secretariat as well as members of the State Working Committee of the union, prayed God to end incessant death at the Council.


He expressed concern over the demise of two chairmen of the Council, late Mr David Ukuma and Mrs Victoria Asher within two years in succession, noting that such might be a coincidence or God was speaking to living NUJ management and members to use their position as a point of service to humanity.


Fr Hwande also rededicated the NUJ bus said it will not be a cause of death and prayed God to protect the Acting Chairman and members of the council to complete their tenure of office.


He thanked the Acting Chairman for the invitation to pray for the Council, assuring of a sustained partnership having been associated with them as Chaplain of the NUJ Pen Nursery School.


Responding on behalf of other officials, the Acting Chairman, Comrade Martins Kajo appreciated Rev. Fr Hwande for promptly responding to the invitation, saying as humans, they were weighed down by the sudden deaths of their chairmen in quick succession.


Comrade Kajo however said, the prayers by Fr Hwande have strengthened their faith as God has taken over the affairs of the Council. 


Comrade Kajo expressed optimism that the council under his leadership would strive to make a ppsitiv impact within the remainining months in office and sue for cooperation from members.

