Metro

Accolades as FCT Director Public Health retires, marks 60th birthday

By Daniel Tyokua 

There were commendations at the weekend during the retirement and 60th birthday celebration of Dr. Josephine Okechukwu, FCT Director Public Health.
Minister of FCT Malam Muhammad Bello described her as a hard working staff who offered services that put the health issues in a vintage position.


The minister linked most of the successful outings of FCT since the inception of COVID-19 outbreak in the city to the endless effort of the retired Director.


He said her commitment during her days is a challenge to other staff especially those in the public health.


Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, minister of state for FCT said the outgoing Director’s dedication to duty made some achievements possible in the health sector.


She called on other staff still in service to ensure that best results are achieved in discharge of their duties.


Mrs Aliyu  said the retired Director of Public Health was keen on issues that would promote public health, even against her comfort.


The minister explained that responsibility comes with challenges and those saddled with it should put in their best even as the Director as retired.


Dr. Mrs Josephine Okechukwu also used the retirement celebration to celebrate her 60th birthday.

