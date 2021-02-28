27.5 C
Abuja
Features

Sunday Igboho: Why DSS failed to make arrest

By Cyriacus Nnaji

There was an attempt weekend to arrest the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by combined security operatives along the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

Reports have it that Sunday Igboho was on his way to Lagos to visit Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a Yoruba leader and an elder statesman.

 Recall that Sunday Igboho had issued a 7-day ultimatum to killer Fulani herdsmen in South-West Nigeria, following series of kidnappings and killings allegedly perpetrated by killer herdsmen operating in the southwest forest reserves.

Who is Sunday Igboho, Igboho is popular Yoruba activist, his real name is Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo. According to reports he grew up in Modakeke area of Osun State, South-West Nigeria but his hometown is Igboho in Oyo State.

He was said to be a mechanic in his early days in Modakeke. He then became popular during the former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment saga whereby he supported the governor, the report claimed.

As per family life Oga Igboho married two wives but living with none of them in his mansion in Ibadan.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Leave a Comment

