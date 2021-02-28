27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Metro

FCT minister charges AEPB, other agencies on sanitation

By Daniel Tyokua 


The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has charged the Abuja Environmental Protection Board and other relevant agencies of the Administration to ensure that the Umaru Musa Yar’adua way (Airport road) is kept clean at all times.

He gave the charge at the weekend when he led a team of heads of relevant agencies to inspect and assess the level of sanitation on the road. 


The minister said, “The visit with relevant agencies was to enable me see progress on the instruction that pedestrian bridges are not to be used as markets and trading points”. 


At the end of the inspection, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the efforts made to rid the road corridor and the pedestrian bridges of environmental nuisances. “So far, I am pleased with progress made and support from the communities along the Umar Yaradua (Airport) Express Way” he said.  


He then advised the relevant agencies to sustain their efforts and called for the cooperation of the local communities along the airport road.

Meanwhile, in line with the Minister’s directive, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB) has instructed its personnel handling the road corridor to redouble their efforts in cleaning all the drainages as well as vegetation control.


The AEPB assured that the cleaning of all the pedestrian bridges and interchanges as well as removal of waste in villages along the airport road would be sustained. 


The Minister’s assessment tour took him through the entire length of the airport road where he physically inspected the pedestrian bridges.

On the Minister’s entourage were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin, the AEPB Director Dr Hassan Abubakar, Director Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Mrs Zaliha’u Ahmed Urban  and officials of the FRSC, the Nigeria Police and NSCDC.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Truck crushes two persons to death in Ogun

Editor

FCTA receives 10,000 land applications, 22 housing submissions

Editor

Ganduje Re-engineers Modern Community Policing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Editor

Lock Down :Woman Africa to empower indigent women, with relief materials

Editor

Adamawa state Polytechnic Sack Four Lecturers For Results Alterations

Editor

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of property in Rivers

Editor

Killings worry Abuja community leader

Editor

Ministry taskforce re-arrests escapee prisoner in Plateau

Editor

FCT College seeks governing council, funding, others

Editor

Catholic Priest Charges Christians On Thanksgiving

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA decontaminates School of Nursing, Midwifery for exams

Editor

Flood claims 8 lives, affects 25,961 buildings in Katsina

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More