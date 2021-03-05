23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s State Council handles 8,108 NPC motions, 4,115…

10 most concerned topics for the Two Sessions…

China energizes rural development with digital technologies

“Earn to spend”: How consumption view of young…

China guides e-commerce sector to greener path of…

Again, troops engage Boko Haram at Marte

NDLEA owes staff over N4bn – Brig-Gen. Marwa

Army deny reports of desertion by 12 officers,…

Group backs call for EFCC, ICPC’s probe of…

C’ttee of Vice-Chancellors appoints Prof Abdulkareem as chairman

News

Army deny reports of desertion by 12 officers, 86 soldiers

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Army has denied reports in a section of the media alleging that over a 100 Nigerian troops were reported to have absconded after Boko Haram attacks on Marte and Dikwa.
The reports had sai

d a signal for stoppage of salaries of 12 officers and 86 soldiers whose whereabouts are unknown in the wake of last week’s was sent out by Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri.


The report said the whereabouts of the personnel, three majors, three captains, six lieutenants, three sergeants and 89 soldiers is unknown, prompting the army to issue a signal dated March 1, 2021 from Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri.


The signal, signed by Col. A.O. Odubiyi, on behalf of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, partly read, “I am directed to connect Reference A on above subject and to respectfully forward details of additional officers and soldiers who absconded from the defensive location during the BHT attack on New Marte and Dikwa.


“You are requested to declare the named officers and soldiers’ deserters WEF 19 Feb 21. You are also requested to cause HQ NAFC to freeze their accounts and apprehend/bring them under military escort to this Headquarters if seen within your AOR.”


The Nigerian Army in a reaction on Thursday described the publication as false, unfounded and an attempt to malign the image and character of the Nigerian Army.


According to Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima,Director Army Public Relations.
“For the records, in the fog of war, it is a routine that head count is conducted to determine the number of men and equipment holding aftermath of military offensive. Unfortunately, an internal correspondence that was originated by the formation was not properly done. It was later discovered that a good number of those affected rejoined their respective units and are currently part of the ongoing clearance operations.    

 “Members of the general public are please advised to disregard the story as the subversive intent of the promoters are targeted at dampening the morale and fighting efficiency of our troops. We continually solicit especially the much needed public support in the fight against Boko Haram.   

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the general public that troops are in high spirit and currently clearing areas infiltrated by Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP. It is on record that the troops  fought to defend the Internally Displaced Persons Camp and United Nations Humanitarian Hub in Dikwa. It is pertinent to also note that normalcy has returned to Dikwa and its environs.” 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Ekiti to begin random testing for resident, promises ease of movement

Editor

Timing right for trilateral cooperation

Editor

COVID-19: Onyeama donates Palliatives to Enugu state govt,Vulnerable

Editor

Fed. Govt. Revokes Itobe-Ajaokuta-Okene roads Contracts

Editor

774,000 FG/NDE Job are for only unskilled, semi skilled Youths,says Gbazueagu

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu embarks on decontamination and fumigation in second phase

Editor

NEMA advises South-East residents to plant trees to check erosion

Editor

Lalong promises aggressive enforcement of regulations as cases rise to 17

Editor

NYSC denies COVID- 19 scare report in Bauchi camp

Editor

Oshiomhole denates 300 bags to IDPs in Adamawa

Editor

Corona Virus on verge of disappearance, human vaccine trial begins

Editor

BUK debunks rumoured cases of COVID-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More