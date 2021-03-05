Army deny reports of desertion by 12 officers, 86 soldiers

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Army has denied reports in a section of the media alleging that over a 100 Nigerian troops were reported to have absconded after Boko Haram attacks on Marte and Dikwa.

The reports had sai

d a signal for stoppage of salaries of 12 officers and 86 soldiers whose whereabouts are unknown in the wake of last week’s was sent out by Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri.



The report said the whereabouts of the personnel, three majors, three captains, six lieutenants, three sergeants and 89 soldiers is unknown, prompting the army to issue a signal dated March 1, 2021 from Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri.



The signal, signed by Col. A.O. Odubiyi, on behalf of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, partly read, “I am directed to connect Reference A on above subject and to respectfully forward details of additional officers and soldiers who absconded from the defensive location during the BHT attack on New Marte and Dikwa.



“You are requested to declare the named officers and soldiers’ deserters WEF 19 Feb 21. You are also requested to cause HQ NAFC to freeze their accounts and apprehend/bring them under military escort to this Headquarters if seen within your AOR.”



The Nigerian Army in a reaction on Thursday described the publication as false, unfounded and an attempt to malign the image and character of the Nigerian Army.



According to Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima,Director Army Public Relations.

“For the records, in the fog of war, it is a routine that head count is conducted to determine the number of men and equipment holding aftermath of military offensive. Unfortunately, an internal correspondence that was originated by the formation was not properly done. It was later discovered that a good number of those affected rejoined their respective units and are currently part of the ongoing clearance operations.

“Members of the general public are please advised to disregard the story as the subversive intent of the promoters are targeted at dampening the morale and fighting efficiency of our troops. We continually solicit especially the much needed public support in the fight against Boko Haram.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the general public that troops are in high spirit and currently clearing areas infiltrated by Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP. It is on record that the troops fought to defend the Internally Displaced Persons Camp and United Nations Humanitarian Hub in Dikwa. It is pertinent to also note that normalcy has returned to Dikwa and its environs.”