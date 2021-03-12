36 C
Kaduna Forestry School: Troops rescue 180 kidnap victims

*30 students still missing 

By Myke Uzendu 

nsroops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of Friday, 12th March 2021, rescued 180 citizens, many of who have been identified as students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

This update was disclosed by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

According to Aruwan, “armed bandits in large numbers had attacked the institution at around 11:30pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

“The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching (booking an opening) a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for”.

The Commissioner added that, “some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

“Pictures of some of the rescued persons, and the broken perimeter fence, are attached to this update.”

Receiving the report, Aruwan said, Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. 

“He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery”.

As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting operation to track the missing students, the statement said, adding, “citizens will be updated on emerging developments.”

