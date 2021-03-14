32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Journey of O.B Lulu-Briggs to eternity at…

Nigerian mothers welcomes CDS’, service chiefs visit to…

Uzodimma Vs Okorocha: Owerri zone leaders seek full…

Protest greets Governor’s Life pension Bill at Enugu…

Ndume: Why presidency must move to South in…

Uzodimma: How IPOB hijacked South East Governors security…

COVID-19 Vaccination: Convince FCT residents, minister begs traditional…

FCT Agric Secretariat uplifts 2,000 youths, women from…

AMML adopts measures to ease traffic in Wuse…

FCTA warns residents against green areas abuse, cutting…

Labour Matters

Minimum wage defaulters comment: Abia govt demand retraction, apology from NLC

By Appolos Christian 


Abia State government, through its Commissioner for Information has demanded an unreserved apology from the national leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over what it termed ‘misrepresentation of fact’.
The Information Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, noted that NLC in a recent publication of The Guardian Newspaper, spread false information to the public domain by saying that Abia is among the  States in Nigeria that are yet to commence payment of N30,000 new minimum wage.  


Okiyi clearly stated that Abia was actually the first State in the whole of Eastern Nigeria to commence payment of the new minimum wage, with the least paid worker earning above the N30,000 minimum wage. 


The statement in full read; “Our attention has been drawn to the above titled publication in The Guardian Newspaper of Saturday, 13th March, 2021 which cited a document purportedly obtained from  the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and corroborated by the Deputy General Secretary of NLC, Bello Ismail, to the effect that Abia State is among states that are yet to implement the new minimum wage and wish to state that the report is false and without bearing to facts as it concerns our state.


“Abia State Government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, commenced implementation of the new minimum wage in January 2020 with the least paid worker in the state workforce earning above the minimum wage of N30,000.


“Indeed, the state is the first in the south east region to have commenced payment of the new minimum wage to workers. We are therefore lost as to how the national leadership of NLC is not aware of this fact which is verifiable and available within the media space including previous publications by The Guardian, and Abia civil servants who are their members.


“The least expected from the national leadership of NLC,  before relying, compiling and publishing from the cited document on the status of the state with regard to the payment of the new minimum wage was to have called or cross checked with the local chapter of NLC or any state worker to verify the status. 


“We hereby call on the national leadership of NLC and The Guardian to immediately verify and correct the misrepresentation of facts and apologize to the government and people of Abia State for the incorrect publication.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NLC charges members to commence strike in States over minimum wage

Editor

Labour ministry, NPC to engage Nigerian youths

Editor

Ngige, NSITF lead campaign to boost Employees’ compensation scheme across States

Editor

Account Restriction: Civil Service Union threatens to picket Access Bank across Nigeria

Editor

NUFBTE President ignores court order, extends tenure in office

Editor

FG Launches 774, 000 Jobs For Unemployed

Editor

2009 Agreement: NAAT Rejects Prof. Jubrin, tasks govt on quipping laboratories, workshops

Editor

2009 Agreement: NAAT Rejects Prof. Jubrin, tasks govt on quipping laboratories, workshops

Editor

Job creation: NDE Empowers 6000 Youths, Women In Edo State

Editor

Pension Arrears: Amako urge Buhari, Finance Minister to save pensioners’ lives

Editor

MWUN commences warning strike, task FG, NPA on fixing Apapa Port access road

Editor

It’s possible to break the working poverty vicious circle

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More