Jobs, Women empowerment: NDE expresses readiness to work with NILOWV

By Appolos Christian

In a bid to further spread its empowerment programs for the benefit of more Nigerians, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the League of Women Voters (NILOWV); a non-government organization.

The Acting Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this when officials of NILOWV led by its Vice President, Hon. Inna Ciroma, recently paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Mallam Fikpo, went on to say that that NDE and NILOWV would utilize the grassroots spread of the NGO, to reach out to more Nigerian women in order to harness their potentials, with an intent to providing jobs and inclusiveness in economic activities in the country.

He also promised to make available to NILOWV some slots in the various training and empowerment opportunities offered by the Directorate.

Swiftly, the DG set up a task team that will work out the modalities for an immediate and effective template to drive a collaboration which is expected to assist Nigerian women have greater access to the programmes and services of the NDE.

Earlier in her remarks, Hon. Inna Ciroma, said that the mission of NILOWV to the NDE was to congratulate Fikpo, on his recent and well deserved appointment as acting Director-General of the apex employment creation agency in Nigeria.

Importantly, she stated that her visit was also to acquaint him and his management team with the programmes and activities of the non-profit organisation and to seek fruitful areas of collaboration between both organisations.

Other NILOWV officials present at the courtesy call include the former Minister of Housing and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Amal Pepple and the wife of the Deputy Senate President Dr. Regina Omo-Agege.