Buhari mourns Tanzanian President, Magufuli

 
By Chesa Chesa 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Republic of Tanzania on the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli, 61, “whose legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course will continue to resonate across the continent”.

The President believed the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations will continue to celebrate, which include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

In a statement issued on Thursday, President Buhari affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, “with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries”.

The President extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

He also prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased, added the statement issued by Garba Shehu,Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

