Business

SIFAX, S’Africa chamber to explore alternative maritime infrastructure financing

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

In line with its industry leadership objectives, SIFAX Group, partnering the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce, is assembling key industry stakeholders to discuss alternative funding for critical infrastructure development in the nation’s maritime sector.

The webinar, with the topic, “Public Private Partnership as Alternative Financing Model in the Maritime Sector,” will be the focus of the chamber’s monthly business networking this Thursday, March 25, and will feature the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, as guest speaker.

According to Sifax Group Executive Director, Bode Ojeniyi, the partnership with the chamber is designed as a melting pot for policy makers and prospective investors in the sector to exchange ideas on financing projects to enable the industry contribute better to the country’s economic growth.

“Riding on the enormous success achieved through the concession of port terminals by the Federal Government, SIFAX Group believes there are more opportunities for private sector participation in the country’s maritime sector,” a statement from the Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, quoted Ojeniyi to say.

“SIFAX Group wants to be at the forefront of this discourse and wants to use this event to rally stakeholders for advocacy in this direction.”

The BPE chief, Okoh, with his vast experience and remarkable successes in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in Nigeria, is expected to provide insights into how PPP can help the government overcome the many challenges in the maritime sector, the company added.

Leading players in the country’s maritime sector as well as other business leaders will participate in this webinar and networking platform, while the general public is welcome to participate in the discussion by registering through http://bit.ly/NSACC07

