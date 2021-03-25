Kano Govt Uses Culture, Tourism To Boost Human, Economic Development

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has concluded plans to use the culture and tourism sector to boost human and economic development in the state.



According to the state Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye (Madakin Karaye), the government is prepared to utilize human and material resources in the ministry to ensure effective service delivery.



He said plans have been concluded to revamp the activities at the state ministry of Tourism and Culture in view of its significant roles to the norms and value of the people in the state.



Karaye who disclosed this while inspecting the new permanent site of the Ministry, which is under construction, hailed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his commitment towards promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of Kano people.



The Commissioner also enjoined staff of the Ministry to remain committed towards effective discharge of their duties as necessary structure is being put in place for the smooth running of the ministry.



Th Madakin Karaye further explained that, the present administration is up and doing in all sector of human endeavours which ultimately make kano a unique state in the federations.



He also commended staff of the Ministry, expecially the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Zakari Sadiq Buda, Directors and all other staffs for identifying with the yearning and aspiration of the present administration, and hope the tempo would be sustained towards actualising the set goals.