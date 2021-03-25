31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PEF(M)B: Coalition clears Bobboi of nepotism allegations, lauds…

Senate to probe dominance of Indigenous Retail businesses…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

Abuja property tussle: Appeal Court grants litigants’ request…

Human Trafficking Fastest Form Of Slavery In Nigeria,Ojukwu…

Kano Govt Uses Culture, Tourism To Boost Human,…

Wada, Obiatuegwu, Ekwueme, Abdullahi, 56 others elected fellows…

Communal crisis: Police declare 18 wanted in Ebonyi

Construction of Ebonyi International Airport parking lot to…

NYCN seeks FG’s support to talent development among…

Cover

Wada, Obiatuegwu, Ekwueme, Abdullahi, 56 others elected fellows Institute of Management Consultant, CMC-Global

Capt. Idris Wada, Obiatuegwu Kenenna, Ogochukwu Ekwueme, Kassim Abdullahi was on Wednesday 24th March, 2021 conferred as fellows of the Institute of Management Consultants and Certified Management Consultants by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) during the annual certification ceremony.This is the highest qualification of any consultant in the world. And it is reciprocally recognized in over 50 other member-countries, including major consulting markets such as the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, India, China, and several others.

Captain Idris Wada is a retired pilot and renowned politician. He was elected as the third governor of Kogi State in December 9, 2011.under the platform of PDP and was succeeded by Governor Yahaya Bello. Capt. Wada is a farmer and has played a vital role in management at the national level.

Dr Obiatuegwu Kenenna is a physician and consultant Urological Surgeon recognised for his outstanding contributions to the field of consulting by the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria. Dr Obiatuegwu Kenenna is also a fast growing entrepreneur and appreciated for his role in production of N95 face mask during the peak of Covid19 pandemic in 2020. He has also made remarkable impact in Andrology and management of male sexual dysfunction in Nigeria and currently partners with a South African firm and Philips Menarini pharmaceutical Limited.

Ogochukwu Ekwueme hails from Anambra State. He currently works as a Special Assistant on Public Utilities to the Governor of Anambra State. He managed an Aluminium Roofing, Windows & Doors factory based in Enugu and also a realtor.

Kasim Sulaiman Abdullahi, a lawyer of 18 years post call experience and an agriprenuer. Works with Corporate Secreriat & Legal Division of NNPC and run a Agribusiness company by name Ummul-Qurah Farms Limited majorly providing quality eggs and chicken to its customers.

The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC) in Nigeria is a formal federal-government-authorised standardisation and regulation body for the consulting industry in Nigeria. Founded in the early 80s, the body is constitutionally endowed with the authority to promote the highest of standards in consulting.

The ICMCI holds an annual certification ceremony, whereby accomplished consultants are given international recognition and inducted into it’s fellowship. The certification essentially offers a license to engage in management consulting internationally in recognised countries.

International Council of Management Consulting Institute (ICMCI) and The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC-Nigeria) also granted them the Status of Certified Management Consultant which is the highest Qualification any management consultant can aspire to attain. The practicing licence is globally accepted and it is reciprocally recognized in over 50 countries including UK and United states of America.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari signs Executive Order to boost local content in Science & Technology

Editor

NNPC records 16% rise in gas supply to power

Editor

Judge’s ill-health stalls S/Court hearing on Imo, Kano, Sokoto, guber suits

Editor

I-G orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations

Editor

Reps probe NIMASA over unaudited accounts for 6 years

Editor

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Editor

IGP Declares Kassim Afegbua Wanted Over IBB Statement

Editor

Insecurity: We must protect lives, stop partisan politics – Gbadjabiamila to FG

Editor

Occupy Lekki Toll Gate: It won’t happen – Lai Mohammed Vows

Editor

No workers to audit 471 federal MDAs, says AGF

Editor

COVID-19: NIPRD’s phytomedicine verification protocol’ll improve medicines security- Adigwe

Editor

Politicians behind herdsmen/farmers clashes a�� Miyetti Allah

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More