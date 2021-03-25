Wada, Obiatuegwu, Ekwueme, Abdullahi, 56 others elected fellows Institute of Management Consultant, CMC-Global

Capt. Idris Wada, Obiatuegwu Kenenna, Ogochukwu Ekwueme, Kassim Abdullahi was on Wednesday 24th March, 2021 conferred as fellows of the Institute of Management Consultants and Certified Management Consultants by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) during the annual certification ceremony.This is the highest qualification of any consultant in the world. And it is reciprocally recognized in over 50 other member-countries, including major consulting markets such as the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, India, China, and several others.

Captain Idris Wada is a retired pilot and renowned politician. He was elected as the third governor of Kogi State in December 9, 2011.under the platform of PDP and was succeeded by Governor Yahaya Bello. Capt. Wada is a farmer and has played a vital role in management at the national level.

Dr Obiatuegwu Kenenna is a physician and consultant Urological Surgeon recognised for his outstanding contributions to the field of consulting by the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria. Dr Obiatuegwu Kenenna is also a fast growing entrepreneur and appreciated for his role in production of N95 face mask during the peak of Covid19 pandemic in 2020. He has also made remarkable impact in Andrology and management of male sexual dysfunction in Nigeria and currently partners with a South African firm and Philips Menarini pharmaceutical Limited.

Ogochukwu Ekwueme hails from Anambra State. He currently works as a Special Assistant on Public Utilities to the Governor of Anambra State. He managed an Aluminium Roofing, Windows & Doors factory based in Enugu and also a realtor.

Kasim Sulaiman Abdullahi, a lawyer of 18 years post call experience and an agriprenuer. Works with Corporate Secreriat & Legal Division of NNPC and run a Agribusiness company by name Ummul-Qurah Farms Limited majorly providing quality eggs and chicken to its customers.

The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC) in Nigeria is a formal federal-government-authorised standardisation and regulation body for the consulting industry in Nigeria. Founded in the early 80s, the body is constitutionally endowed with the authority to promote the highest of standards in consulting.

The ICMCI holds an annual certification ceremony, whereby accomplished consultants are given international recognition and inducted into it’s fellowship. The certification essentially offers a license to engage in management consulting internationally in recognised countries.

International Council of Management Consulting Institute (ICMCI) and The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC-Nigeria) also granted them the Status of Certified Management Consultant which is the highest Qualification any management consultant can aspire to attain. The practicing licence is globally accepted and it is reciprocally recognized in over 50 countries including UK and United states of America.