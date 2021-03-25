Communal crisis: Police declare 18 wanted in Ebonyi

From Zara Nwachinaemere, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command, have declared 18 suspects wanted over communal crisis in Ebonyi communities.The command’s PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah, in a statement in Abakaliki, said the suspects were also wanted in connection with murder, arson, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.



The statement reads: “Their names are Nwankwo Godwin, as known as Nkwo Motors, Hope Nwankwo, Chibueze Nwifuru, also known as Big Meat, and Daniel Nwangwoto.



“Others are Osondu Mgbada, also known as stain, Okechukwu Nwanga, also known as Ezza, Chukwudi Nwite, also known as Last Born, Ernest Aduma, Chukwudi Okefi, also known as Malaika, Oliver Okefi, also known as Malife, Osondu Okefi and Elom John.



Paul Elom, Odinaka Idu, Monday Idu, Solomon Okefi, Chinedu Ilor and Garba from Inikiri Bernard were also on the wanted list.



She appealed to members of the public to assist the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, adding that handsome reward awaits anyone who comes up with useful information.“You can report to the nearest police station or call the police emergency numbers.



“The wanted persons are all indigenes of Effium/Ezza-Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi,” odah added.