37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FCTA shares N3,646,064,335.59 billion to Area Councils, Stakeholders

FCTA hints on reopening Wuse market

‘Encouraged FCT pedestrian bridges must be reclaimed’

Schools must comply with COVID-19 protocols – FCTA

Task before Gen. Irabor and other Service Chiefs

Widows call for better treatment of members

Borno, 2 other states get $20m education grant

Over 30,000 have benefitted from Commonwealth scholarship scheme…

Alleged N7bn fraud: Ex-Abia gov asks court to…

Anambra 2021: Prepare your handover note, PDP tells…

Crime

Thugs burn down police station in Abia, kill inspector

Some hoodlums attacked Umuoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia on Monday and killed a police inspector, the police in Abia say.

Police Public Relations Officer Geoffrey Ogbonna in the command confirmed this on Tuesday in Aba, observing that the hoodlums came on Monday at about 3 a.m.

Mr Ogbonna said that the hoodlums who attacked the police station also burnt the station and its operational vehicles.

“In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured.

“The hoodlums then broke into the armoury of the police at the station and stole some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed.

“They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked in the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans.

“The body of the inspector has been taken to the mortuary while the policewoman is being treated,” he said.

Mr Ogbonna said the police in Abia had begun investigations to unravel the cause of the attack.

He urged the residents to be watchful and be on the lookout in their communities for intruders and unknown faces.

He also called on hoteliers to volunteer credible information on certain visitors who would want to leave the hotels at midnight to commit crimes.

The police promised to protect the details of anybody who volunteered the information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.
NAN

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others, seizes Police vehicles as Service Chiefs visit Borno

Editor

Police Arrest ABU Security Staff ‘Working’ With Gunmen To Kidnap Lecturers

Editor

Kogi Police Command Parades 12 Armed Robbers, Car Snatcher Suspects

Editor

Plateau: Unknown gunmen kill 10 people in Kwatas village

Editor

Gunmen kidnap another businessman in Ibadan

Editor

Teenage boy stabs mate to death in Kano over stolen phone

Editor

18 year old girl dies in Yobe Presidential lodge

Editor

Unknown gunmen assassinate Saudi Arabia based oil expert in Kogi

Editor

Ansaru war: Police arrest 3 terrorists

Editor

Ex-lawmaker’s son, 2 others arrested for armed robbery in Calabar

Editor

How we killed, butchered LASU student – Suspects reveal as police exhume body

Editor

Ex-militant, groundnut seller, get justice, as court sentence killers to death

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More