Bandits raid Kajuru, other Kaduna communities, kill 19

By Myke Uzendu

Bandits have continued their reign of terror in Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru Local Government reas of Kaduna State, killing 19 people while scores of others were injured at the weekend, accoreing to Agency reports.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incidents on Sunday said the attack happened on Saturday.

According to Mr Aruwan, “on a sad note, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The citizens were killed by armed bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds.”

The Commissioner listed the names of those killed at Kutemeshi village of Birnin Gwari LGA to include, Malan Sani Barume, Yahaya Bello, Amadu Dan Korau, Samaila Niga, Jamilu Haruna, Lawal Majiya, Dan Malam Rabo, Dauda Kafinta, Hassan Mai Makani, Bashir Haruna, Lawal Ali, Mu’azu Haruna and Mai Unguwa Sa’adu as well as Harisu Bako.

He also said some shops were looted with valuable items carted away.

Aruwan added: “Some of the injured have been moved to a neighboring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopedic hospital in Kaduna.

“So far, only the 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi. The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on any emerging developments.”

Similarly, the Commissioner said that in Kujeni village of Kajuru LG, the attackers burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials, and a Church.

He also gave the names of those killed during that attack as Bulus Jatau, Hanatu Emmanuel, Bitrus Tuna, Yohanna Mika, and Monday Ayuba.

He said two people were injured during the attack.

According to him, those injured include Bulus Sambayi and Godwin Yakubu.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed concern over the renewed attacks and commiserated with the bereaved families.

“The Governor who condoled families that lost their loved ones offered prayers for the repose of their souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

“He further directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.

“The government and security agencies are following up on a reported attack on Sunday morning around Kikwari village of Kajuru LGA, and will also provide an update as soon as feedback is received,” the commissioner added.