Breaking: NHRC condemns use of live bullets on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has condemned the killing of unarmed, peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday evening in Lagos State.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu said, the commission is saddened by the turn of events in the ongoing peaceful protests.

Ojukwu spoke on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony of the independent investigative panel of human rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

“The commission is shocked at the use of live bullets against peaceful protesters as (it) happened yesterday in Lagos and other parts of the country where state of emergency has been declared,” Ojuka said.

He warned that “nothing short of holding accountable the officers who directed and unleashed the used of live ammunition against peaceful protesters will be accepted.”

Details later…