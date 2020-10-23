32 C
Abuja
Cover

The president did not pick my calls – Lagos Gov

2 days after the carnage at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State admitted on Thursday that he has not been able to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari in spite of several attempts to do so.

Speaking in an interview Thursday, the governor said he had made two attempts to reach the president and both attempts were abortive.

He, however, admitted receiving a call from the Chief of Defence Staff who he said claimed he was directed by the president to speak to him.

He did not say why the CDS and not the Chief of Staff or any of the principal staff officers to the President some to him.

He spoke in an interview monitored on Arise Television on Thursday morning.

Said he: “I made phone calls to the President. I made calls twice yesterday (Wednesday). The first time, he hadn’t come to the office and the second time, he was at the FEC meeting.

“So, indeed, I have not spoken to him directly. I actually did call to speak with him. But like I said, he was at the FEC meeting and probably had his briefings.

“He was the one that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call me and I think it was when he got my message.

“He (CDS) said to me, that it was the President that asked him to call. I don’t have a report to say. We haven’t spoken.”

Up till the time of filing this report, Lagos is still boiling while it is uncertain if the president eventually returned the call made to him by the Lagos State governor.

