FCT Administration shuts Jabi mall over Marley’s concerts

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on Covid -19 on Sunday closed down the popular Jabi Lake Mall for violating the Presidential Task Force directives on the ban on public and social gatherings and dusk to dawn curfew.

Chairman of the Ministerial Enforcement Task team, Ikharo Attah lamented that despite several warnings from the Presidential Task Force and the FCT Administration on guidelines to operate, the management of the mall chose to encourage and permit a concert by their customer, Naira Marley and also conducting business activities to exceeding the normal hours allowed by the authorities.

He said that the administration has secured a judgement from a mobile court headed by Magistrate Idayat Akonni who sat in the malls premises in Jabi to seal up the mall for two weeks for default of the COVID 19 protocols bearing three count charges on the Mall.

Ikharo explained that the seal up order was necessitated by the unlawful and embarrassing event at the mall, last Friday night.

When asked if the FCT administration plans to declare Marley wanted, Attah noted:

“He flew into Abuja Friday, from Lagos and returned same day to the nation’s former Capital City. We are convinced that the Lagos state govt who had in recent past had unpleasant experience with the artiste will do the needful since he also breached the inter -state travel ban which applies to Lagos state “.