ISWAP training facility destroyed, several terrorists killed in air raid

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Air raids by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships has led to death of several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) members in their Training Camp at Tumbun Barorowa on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The camp was also destroyed in the operation under subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said on Wednesday that the air interdiction mission was undertaken on 19 October 2020 sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the settlement served as venue for the training of ISWAP fighters.

“Confirmatory aerial surveillance missions also led to the identification of some structures under dense vegetation within the settlement where the terrorists store their small arms and logistics supplies.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, whose barrage of bombs and rockets hit the target structures, some of which were seen engulfed in flames with thick black smoke. Several ISWAP fighters, who were observed firing at the attack aircraft, were also neutralized in the process.”

