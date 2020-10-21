30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

Metro

Crime Correspondents appeal to EndSARS protesters to suspend protest for now

By Daniel Tyoku

Following the turn of event in the past few days leading to the killing of many young Nigerians and the destruction of property worth millions of naira, the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN), has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to suspend the protest for now.

It has, therefore, charged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to handle the #EndSARS protests across the country with caution and professionalism.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, the Chairman of CCAN, Hassan Zaggi, said the appeal was necessary considering that the protest which was peaceful has now turned bloody.

He regretted that the #EndSARS protest which has since been hijacked by hoodlums and criminals.

Mr. Zaggi, however, advised the #EndSARS protesters to suspend the protest for now, so that enemies of the country will not take advantage of the situation and cause unimaginable crisis in the country.

“The Crime Correspondent Association of Nigeria (CCAN), has expressed concern over the manner and way the #EndSARS protest that began as a peaceful protest has, in the past few days, become violent and bloody.

“We are deeply concern because the lives of young, energetic and promising Nigerians are being wasted unnecessarily.

“The ugly incidents of gruesome killings and maiming of Nigerians in the Abuja city centre, Dutse Alhaji, a surbub in the FCT, Lagos and other parts of the country is worrisome.

“We, have, even seen in some cases, innocent police officers were molested and beaten, leaving them with severe injuries.

“We are also worried because properties worth millions of naira of innocent Nigerians who have nothing to do with the protest have been destroyed and burnt down,” he said.

The CCAN Chairman lamented that: “As Crime Correspondents who are at the forefront of monitoring the protests, this, indeed, is not what we expected.

“We suspect that the peaceful protest has since been hijacked from the #EndSARS protesters, hence, the need for the government to intervene.”

The statement applauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for the steps taken so far in an effort to manage the situation, and called for more discreet and professional handling of the recent turn of events.

“CCAN also calls on other security agencies to be professional in handing the situation so as to ensure that none of our youth is killed while exercising his right to peaceful protest.

“However, we call on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to trigger their investigative skills to identify those who take advantage of the peaceful protest to kill and destroy properties of innocent Nigerians,” he said.

According to Mr. Zaggi: “Our findings from the protesters across the country indicated that the issues around the #EndSARS protest are multifaceted, hence, are beyond the Nigeria Police Force.

“CCAN, therefore, calls on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to respond quickly to issues raised by the protesters in order to persuade them to keep calm.

“We also call on the #EndSARS protesters to take a break, in order to save the country from slipping into an unimaginable crisis.

“Our advice is premised on the fact that the peaceful protest has been infiltrated by hoodlums and criminals in different parts of the country and we suspect that it may get worse in the coming days if the #EndSARS protesters continue.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Eld-el-kabir: FCTA stops proliferation of ram markets

Editor

Illegal schools won’t exist in FCT – Minister

Editor

COVID-19: Kougar donates intelligence machine to FCT Administration

Editor

Doctors battle to free man’s penis jammed in iron pipe five days after masturbation

Editor

End social vices, Aliyu charges religious leaders

Editor

COVID-19: Court Sentenced 21 To Community Service In Adamawa For Violating Order

Editor

Dambatta community donates N2.1 million to Kano COVID-19 fund

Editor

Gov Bello supports Isanlu robbery victims with N10m

Editor

Cult war: One killed in reprisal attack in Port Harcourt

Editor

CONVID:19 ; Benue Lawmaker Distributes Protective Materials To Constituents

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA receives N.6m worth items from 4U group

Editor

AMAC asks residents to prevent floods

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More