EndSARS protest: Ganduje inagurates 17-man peace Committee

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday inaugurated a 17-man peace Committee designed to ensure sustenance of peace in the state in the wake of pockets of violence that erupted as a result of the EndSARS protest that was used by hoodlums to cause skirmishes in the state.

Ganduje responded to the ugly clash between groups of youths and Hoodlums resulting to destruction of properties in some parts of the state.

According to a Statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje while addressing members of the Committee at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, charged the Committee to convene Ethnic Community Meeting with a view to assuming collective responsibility for measures that promote peaceful co-existence.

He also tasked the Committee to work on appropriate peace-building mechanisms for the sustanability of various peace efforts by the government and security agencies.

Ganduje, who described the incident as most unfortunate, urged the committee members to educate youth in their midst on the impotance of peace and been law abiding

Ganduje said that his administration has instituted various measures to safeguard life and property of people in the state.

The Committe, which will be co-chaired by Igwe Boniface Ibekwe and Rev. Adeyemi Samuel, has representation from the Christian Association of Nigeria, representatives of various christian denominations, christian youth groups, representatives of ethnic nationalities and that of traders.

Similar meeting was held with Imams , the Ulamas and members of the business community.

