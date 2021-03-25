Construction of Ebonyi International Airport parking lot to gulp over N1.8bn

Ebonyi state government, Wednesday disclosed that the construction of Ebonyi International Airport parking lot will gulp over N1.8bn.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon. Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists shortly after the Executive council meeting.

He said construction of the first phase of the parking lot is estimated at N949, 314, second phase, N 950 Million, while the lift and escalators which is the 3rd phase will cost N643M.



He said N952M has been approved for the airport flyover, and N978 also approved for phase 2, (Ground floor, Foundation and Pillars), of Edda flyover



The commissioner noted that a committee chaired by Engr. Muhammed Idris, was set up to investigate the cause of the collapse of the new stadium fence.



The committee was given 7days to submit their report on the total work yet to be done, the length and value of fence that collapsed, the reason for the collapse and to verify the total work done.



“Also, EXCO considered the report on leakages of revenues in the state and resolved that with effect from 24th March, 2021, it shall be an offence in Ebonyi State for anybody to make payment in respect of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by cash and anybody that does that will pay 200% value of the revenue sought to be paid and shall be prosecuted.



“EXCO received a report on the four (4) staff of the Ministry of Power and their cronies who connived to steal several quantities of diesel meant to power the street lights.



“It was resolved that a disciplinary committee be set up to try, dismiss and prosecute them accordingly and that the owner of the house used in perpetrating this sabotage be made to pay Five Million Naira (5M) as a punitive measure or the house be sealed. This will serve as deterrence to others” he said.