31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PEF(M)B: Coalition clears Bobboi of nepotism allegations, lauds…

Senate to probe dominance of Indigenous Retail businesses…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

Abuja property tussle: Appeal Court grants litigants’ request…

Human Trafficking Fastest Form Of Slavery In Nigeria,Ojukwu…

Kano Govt Uses Culture, Tourism To Boost Human,…

Wada, Obiatuegwu, Ekwueme, Abdullahi, 56 others elected fellows…

Communal crisis: Police declare 18 wanted in Ebonyi

Construction of Ebonyi International Airport parking lot to…

NYCN seeks FG’s support to talent development among…

News

NYCN seeks FG’s support to talent development among youths

By Myke Uzendu

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has charged the Federal and State Governments to create enabling environment for Nigerian youths to develope their talented and discover their potentials.

President of NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo made the appeal on Wednesday in Port Harcourt during his remark at the joint inauguration of the elected executives of NYCN Rivers State Chapter, the Forum of State Chairmen South-South Zone and Forum of 36 States Chairman and FCT, in Port Harcourt.

Amb. Sukubo who also doubles as the NYCN Secretary, Board of Trustees (BoT)  noted that “this event is symbolic as it marks the end and commencement of another administration in an orderly and democratic manner after a free, fair, credible and acceptable Youth Council elections into the various positions”.


As a former chairman of Rivers State Chapter, he said “NYCN Rivers state chapter under my leadership achieved a lot in areas of empowerment and engagement for development.  The state chapter in collaboration with the state government, well-meaning individuals were able to organize programmes and projects that impacted meaningfully in the lives of Rivers Youths. 


“Our impact was largely felt in areas of youths empowerment, engagement and participation in governance. We, to the Glory of God, to the best of our abilities and with the little resources, ensured that Rivers youths get the necessary attention for their social and economic upliftment. All these we were able to achieved through unity and doggedness of our Youths, he added.


He lamented, “Our youths are today faced with many challenges which include lack of access to quality education, insecurity and unemployment. Most of these challenges contributed to the increase in social vices in our country. 


The Youth President confirmed that “Nigeria youths like their counterparts in most parts of the world are full of energy, capacity, talent and knowledge that can sir ointmentschallenges, their lives and the country for good in a friendly environment. So in the interest of all, government at all levels should provide that enabling environment for our youths to grow.

He continued ” while I congratulate the executives of the NYCN, Rivers chapter, executive of Forum of South-South Chairmen and Forum of Chairmen of the 36 states and FCT. I must also note that there are many challenges ahead of you all. But when dealing with these challenges, I appeal to you all to remain calm and united because when we approach our challenges with calmness and unity of purpose, I am sure in Rivers, South-South and Nigeria Youths at large will come out of those challenges better and stronger.


“In all you do, please always remember that you have dependable friends among our Youths, in states government, security agencies and civil societies. And with their support and your collective commitments, Nigeria Youth will be meaningfully engaged and adequately empowered”.


In his remarks, Chairman of NYCN Forum of State Chairman, Chairman of Nasarwa Chapter, Comrade Idris Ojoko commended the NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara -Igbe Sukubo for the transparent and peaceful democratic process that produces them.


He assured that “the forum of NYCN Chairmen shall work as a team in the interest of their states and Nigeria Youths. We shall assist one another in areas of programs and projects to complement the effort of the National Executive Council (NEC)”.


On his part, the new Chairman of NYCN Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Nwisabari Bani Samuel promised to continue where the immediate Chairman stopped.


He said ” we shall try our best, and by God grace will not disappoint Rivers Youths. The chapter under my leadership shall come up with programmes, projects and partners with the government and individuals on Youth empowerment. Be rest assure that, we shall give them the quality and fearless leadership they deserve”.


The NYCN South South chapter conducted  its zonal election last Wednesday.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Nigeria Customs Set To Release Over 3.2 Billion Worth Of Rice, Other Edible Items To Nigerians

Editor

Covid-19: NMA directs 36- state braches to constitute 5-man committee to monitor preparedness

Editor

NIS, NAPTIP Synergize to combat Trafficking, Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria

Editor

COVID-19: Kebbi govt approves payment of allowances for heath personnel

Editor

NGO set to create more awareness on climate change

Editor

Enugu families raises the alarm over alleged unlawful acquisition of their ancestral land

Editor

Troops kill several BHT/ISWAP commanders in Lake Chad area

Editor

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Editor

5th Anniversary: Buhari is killing Nigeria with debt, says Timi Frank

Editor

*TETFUND: 21 CSOs dismiss calls for Bogoro’s investigation as diversionary plot to derail crusade for transparency*

Editor

Covid-19: New Research shows nearly half of Nigerians reported reduced income

Editor

Gender-based violence a global pandemic – Bishop Ibezim

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More