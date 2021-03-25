NYCN seeks FG’s support to talent development among youths

By Myke Uzendu

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has charged the Federal and State Governments to create enabling environment for Nigerian youths to develope their talented and discover their potentials.

President of NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo made the appeal on Wednesday in Port Harcourt during his remark at the joint inauguration of the elected executives of NYCN Rivers State Chapter, the Forum of State Chairmen South-South Zone and Forum of 36 States Chairman and FCT, in Port Harcourt.

Amb. Sukubo who also doubles as the NYCN Secretary, Board of Trustees (BoT) noted that “this event is symbolic as it marks the end and commencement of another administration in an orderly and democratic manner after a free, fair, credible and acceptable Youth Council elections into the various positions”.



As a former chairman of Rivers State Chapter, he said “NYCN Rivers state chapter under my leadership achieved a lot in areas of empowerment and engagement for development. The state chapter in collaboration with the state government, well-meaning individuals were able to organize programmes and projects that impacted meaningfully in the lives of Rivers Youths.



“Our impact was largely felt in areas of youths empowerment, engagement and participation in governance. We, to the Glory of God, to the best of our abilities and with the little resources, ensured that Rivers youths get the necessary attention for their social and economic upliftment. All these we were able to achieved through unity and doggedness of our Youths, he added.



He lamented, “Our youths are today faced with many challenges which include lack of access to quality education, insecurity and unemployment. Most of these challenges contributed to the increase in social vices in our country.



The Youth President confirmed that “Nigeria youths like their counterparts in most parts of the world are full of energy, capacity, talent and knowledge that can sir ointmentschallenges, their lives and the country for good in a friendly environment. So in the interest of all, government at all levels should provide that enabling environment for our youths to grow.

He continued ” while I congratulate the executives of the NYCN, Rivers chapter, executive of Forum of South-South Chairmen and Forum of Chairmen of the 36 states and FCT. I must also note that there are many challenges ahead of you all. But when dealing with these challenges, I appeal to you all to remain calm and united because when we approach our challenges with calmness and unity of purpose, I am sure in Rivers, South-South and Nigeria Youths at large will come out of those challenges better and stronger.



“In all you do, please always remember that you have dependable friends among our Youths, in states government, security agencies and civil societies. And with their support and your collective commitments, Nigeria Youth will be meaningfully engaged and adequately empowered”.



In his remarks, Chairman of NYCN Forum of State Chairman, Chairman of Nasarwa Chapter, Comrade Idris Ojoko commended the NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara -Igbe Sukubo for the transparent and peaceful democratic process that produces them.



He assured that “the forum of NYCN Chairmen shall work as a team in the interest of their states and Nigeria Youths. We shall assist one another in areas of programs and projects to complement the effort of the National Executive Council (NEC)”.



On his part, the new Chairman of NYCN Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Nwisabari Bani Samuel promised to continue where the immediate Chairman stopped.



He said ” we shall try our best, and by God grace will not disappoint Rivers Youths. The chapter under my leadership shall come up with programmes, projects and partners with the government and individuals on Youth empowerment. Be rest assure that, we shall give them the quality and fearless leadership they deserve”.



The NYCN South South chapter conducted its zonal election last Wednesday.