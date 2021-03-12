Man in Police net over allege rape of 20 girls in Rivers

Suspect

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police command has on Thursday, paraded father of four children for allegedly drugging, raping and robbing about 20 young ladies in the state of their belongings.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni who spoke during the parade, disclosed that the suspect, Belema Ibama lured his female victims on social media with mouth watery promises and allegedly drug them after which he raped and cart away all their belongings.

Omoni stated that the suspect was arrested when he was spotted at a popular supermarket at Ada George, Port Harcourt by one of his recent victims who raised alarm that attracted passersby who apprehended him and handed over to the Police.

The police image maker further revealed that “his modus of operandi is the same with the serial killer but only that he does not kill his victims”.

He said the command has deployed technical intelligence to recover the items he carted from the ladies while investigation is ongoing.

Some of the victims that spoke with our correspondent, explained that after days of chatting with suspect on social media, he booked a date with them in a hotel where he drug their food which makes them to fall asleep only to wake up to discover that he slept with them and made away with all their belongings.

Two of the victims (names withheld) who were present during the parading of the suspect revealed that he transferred N135,000 and N185,000 naira respectively from their phones.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect denied the rape allegation.

The claimed he chatted one Blessing up in Social media and the lady agreed to have sex with him if he pays 20,000 naira.

He alleged that after they ate and had sex the lady who had smoked ‘ weed’ slept off and he left her without paying her the agreed money. He denied stealing any of their property.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Rivers State chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ), Susan Serekara -Nwikhana has condemned the incident and called for justice on the matter.

The NAWOJ Chairperson advised ladies to scrutinize people they meet on social media before mingling with the person.

Also Barrister Yvonne Aimiegheme a representative of International Federation of Women Lawyers(FIDA) tasked the Police to ensure a thorough investigation and justice on the matter.