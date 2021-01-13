Police In Kano Nab Phone Snatchers, Drug Peddlers, Armed Robbers, Fraudsters

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani has warned hoodlums, miscreants and thugs who specualize in waylaying, robbing and maiming innocent citizens in the state to desist from crime or be ready to face the wrath of the law.



The Police boss particularly warned snatchers of mobile phones, vowing that he would deploy all necessary security technologies to fish them out.

He stated this on Monday, while parading suspected criminals who engaged in armed robbery, drug peddling, phone snatching and other sundry crimes.



Suspected fraudsters who allegedly swindlled money from people’s bank accounts were also arrested by the police in Kano.



Among those who are cooling their heels at the Bompai Police Headquarters include five drug dealers who were nabbed for supplying intoxicants to thugs and miscreants (Yan-Daba).



Police also recovered large quantities of assorted illicit drugs.



According to the Commissioner of Police, “based on reports from residents of Sharada, Sauna and Sabon Gari Quarters of Kano metropolis that mobile phone snatching and robbery syndicates relocated to these areas, a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by SP Bashir Musa Gwadabe was instructed to arrest the perpetrators.



“The team immediately swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Nura Muhd, Yusuf Dayyabu, Nura Danladi, ‘Abdulkarim Abubakar, Imrana Salisu, Friday Andrew, Mustapha Dahiru, Ibrahim Salisu, Najib Ibrahim, Dahiru Abdullahi, Ya’u Abdullahi, and Yusuf Sadiq.”



He added that, “all the suspects confessed being part of robbery and phone snatching syndicates.



“All of them were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons. The suspects also confessed being addicts of intoxicating drugs.”



He named other drug addicts and peddlers arrested to include Umar Shariah arrested with 137 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, Gambo Idris, arrested with 97 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, Ghali Alhassan arrested with 11 bags of Exol Tablets and 7 Sachets of Diazepam, and Barau Umar arrested with six satchets of Diazepam.



CP Habu who spoke through the Command’ s image – maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, further stated that, “on 23 November, 2020, at about Auwalu Usman Abdulmalik and Buhari Yusuf all of Bachirawa Quarters Kano, jointly reported that on the 14 October, 2020, Umar Isah of Kankia LGA Katsina State, chatted with them through WhatsApp, impersonated their business partner— Umar and collected the sum of N333,000.00 through their bank accounts.

“The suspects equally threatened to kidnap the daughters of the complainants, should they refuse to send more money to him.”



He said a team of detectives led by DSP Shehu Dahiru was detailed to arrest the culprit.

“The team swung into action, trailing the culprit in Kano, Abuja, Lagos and later arrested the suspect at Kankia LGA of Katsina State, on the 31 December, 2020, 78 days after the incident. The suspect freely confessed committing the crime. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.



The police boss said that, “on 3 October, 2020, Abdulsalam Isah of Gwagwarwa Quarters, Kano, reported that an unknown person stole his Samsung Galaxy T5 pro Handset valued at N180,000.00.



” On 5 October 2020, the suspect used the SIM card of the stolen Handset and withdrew money from his account, the sum of N180,000.00.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by DSP Shehu Dahiru was raised to arrest the perpetrators.



“The team swung into action and arrested:Kabiru Adamu from Kaduna State, Najib Suraj of Sharada Quarters in Kano, Naziru Aminu of Sharada Quarters in Kano, Auwalu Usman from Kaduna State, Mustapha Mohammed of Rimin Kebbe Quarters in Kano, and Abdullahi Husseini of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano.



“All the suspects confessed committing the crime, as the slolen mobile phones were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

CP Habu A. Sani, however, appreciated the good people of Kano state for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation.



He said the Command will remain committed in safeguarding lives and property, warning criminals in the state to repent or face the full wrath of the law.