33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

It is unfortunate that Buhari is now a…

Ahmadu Bello University fixes January 25 for reopening

Why I lost to Saraki in 2015 –…

APC will soon be Africa’s largest political party……

Local content: NAF partners Caverton Helicopters

OPSH denies killing 2 youths in Riyom

End of an era: Fagbohun bows out, as…

Ex-Speaker Dimeji Bankole marries Kebbi Gov’s daughter Friday

Ohanaeze lauds Nwodo on his new appointment

2021 ECOWAS Community Budget: Why parliament held ordinary…

Cover

CP Mba, others redeployed to commands, formations

By Hassan Zaggi

Commissioner of Police (CP), Frank Mba, has been redeployed to head the Public Relations Unit of  the Nigeria Police Force. This is even as 20 other CPs have been redeployed and posted to different commands and formations across the country.

It would be recalled that Frank Mba, before his elevation to the rank of Commissioner, he was the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Other CPs affected in the redeployment which is with immediate effect include Adeleke Adeyinka Bode who has been redeployed to Kebbi State; Philip Maku, SPU, FHQ, Abuja; Ali Janga Aji, Sokoto State; Ohikere S. Idris,Armament, FHQ, Abuja; and     Daniel Sokari-Pedro, CMDT Police College Ikeja.

Statement signed by the Deputy FPRO, CSP Aremu Adeniran, explained that others affected by the redeployment include John O. Amadi, Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos;  Ngozi Onadeko,  Oyo State; Adeleke Adeyinka Bode , Kebbi State; Philip Maku, SPU, FHQ, Abuja and  Ali Janga Aji, Sokoto State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

$1.2b Brazil Loan: Buhari has reduced Nigeria to a beggar Nation

Editor

Kidnappers risk life jail

Editor

Cattle Colony: Ia��ve no power over state lands – Buhari

Editor

ILLEGAL BROADCASTS: FG go after IPOB, others

Editor

EndSARS panel: Woman narrates how police shot dead her 21-year-old son

Editor

IGP Order: Police harvest arms in Bauchi, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers

Editor

Nigeria: Bachelet condemns army killings, calls for “root and branch” reform of the security force (PRESS RELEASE)

Editor

Senate approves N346.3bn for NDDC for 2019

Editor

#EndSARS/ Palliatives Looting: My father not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari’s daughter

Editor

2050 National Devt Agenda: Buhari inaugurates cttee, appoints opposition, private sector to drive it

Editor

Ondo will remain within the fold of APC, says Sanwo-Olu

Editor

Corruption: Magu should step aside – PDP insists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More