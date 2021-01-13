CP Mba, others redeployed to commands, formations

By Hassan Zaggi

Commissioner of Police (CP), Frank Mba, has been redeployed to head the Public Relations Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. This is even as 20 other CPs have been redeployed and posted to different commands and formations across the country.

It would be recalled that Frank Mba, before his elevation to the rank of Commissioner, he was the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Other CPs affected in the redeployment which is with immediate effect include Adeleke Adeyinka Bode who has been redeployed to Kebbi State; Philip Maku, SPU, FHQ, Abuja; Ali Janga Aji, Sokoto State; Ohikere S. Idris,Armament, FHQ, Abuja; and Daniel Sokari-Pedro, CMDT Police College Ikeja.

Statement signed by the Deputy FPRO, CSP Aremu Adeniran, explained that others affected by the redeployment include John O. Amadi, Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos; Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo State; Adeleke Adeyinka Bode , Kebbi State; Philip Maku, SPU, FHQ, Abuja and Ali Janga Aji, Sokoto State.