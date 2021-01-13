33 C
Crime Correspondents mourn Esther Uzoma

By Our Reporter

Crime Correspondent Association of Nigeria (CCAN) has expressed deep sadness over the death of renowned activist and civil society giant, Esther Uzoma.

Before her demise, Barrister Uzoma was the Convener of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, National Coordinator of Proactive Gender Initiatives (PGI).

Chairman of the association, Hassan Zaggi in a statement on Tuesday, said Uzoma stood for truth and strove in every way for a better Nigeria.

According to him: “She was a women’s rights lawyer like no other. Her work with the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room stood out as a symbol of national development. 

“We are pained that she died at the time the nation needed her input most.

“We are also saddened over her death because the family, the nation and indeed, our Association will miss her, as she was our friend.” 

The Association therefore, commiserated with Barr. Uzoma’s husband, her children, the larger Uzoma family and the civil society fold, particularly, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room as well as the Proactive Gender Initiatives for the loss.

CCAN prayed God to grant eternal repose to the faithful departed and to the bereaved, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

