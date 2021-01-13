33 C
Metro

FCTA officials mourn dedicated female colleague

By Daniel Tyokua 

Some officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, yesterday mourned the death of Deborah Edebo  Musa, one of their ‘dedicated’ colleagues.


During the candle night service organised to honour late Deborah, the convener Dr Jumai Ahmadu expressed rude shock over her demise and said she will be missed by many.


Mrs Jumai described Deborah’s death as a great loss that will not be easily forgotten considering her contributions to humanity and the entire FCT Administration.


According to her, the life and times of Deborah should encourage people to always try to create and leave legacies that will have positive impact.


Deborah Edebo Musa who died in a road crash along Igah-Ugbokpo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue state, until her demise on January 7th, 2021 was staff of FCT Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS).
Other officials of FCTA took turn to present good will messages in honour of late Deborah.


In his sermon titled, ‘Victory in our tears’ Babatunde Babadiya charged Christians  to always be prepared for death.


According to him, late Deborah worked like a labourer, not a staff and should be emulated, “She left the world with hope because she has finished well, devoted worshipper of God”.


He advised her friends to stop weeping because Deborah has finished her work and is in Heaven.

