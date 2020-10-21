30.4 C
Abuja
Metro

COVID-19: Minister demands more water facilities in FCT

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory ,FCT, malam Muhammad Bello has demanded for additional water facilities in the nation’s capital.

He said provision of more water facilities across the territory would encourage the frequent washing of hands by the residents.

Bello made the request when UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon led a team on a courtesy visit to the FCT Administration.

In a statement, Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, commended the UN for supporting Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19, appreciating the UN for all support the FCT had enjoyed thus far and expressed the hope for more support.

However, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Nigeria,Ambassador Edward Kallon commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration, for its efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his organization will continue to support the FCTA in its fight to ensure that the virus is kept in check.

Kallon explained that funds from the UN Basket Fund which was launched by the UN, specifically, to address the pandemic was being used to procure medicines and non-pharmaceutical items to the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for onward distribution to all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The UN envoy who lamented the non-compliance to the use of non-pharmaceutical items by many residents, stressed that the virus was going to be around until a vaccine was developed.

He therefore urged leaders not to relent in their efforts at educating the populace on the use of face masks frequent hand washing with soap and water and maintenance of social distancing.

He urged the FCTA to increase on its testing base, especially with the opening of schools and also called for more vigilance, and warned against complacency.

