Anti-#ENDSARS protesters killed 3, burnt 5 cars in Jos

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

There was pandemonium especially in the ever busy terminus market in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, as hoodlums suspected to be against the #EndSARS protest started attacking and burning properties at the city centre.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums killed three people and burnt cars, as people scamper for their lives.

However, while the hoodlums were committing their heinous act in the aforementioned area, the #ENDSARS protesters were miles away from them.

The #ENDSARS protesters were at the Hill Station Hotel roundabout, Polo roundabout, Old Airport roundabout and Gero junction roundabout in Bukuru (Jos South LGA).

Our correspondent also gathered that at Hill Station roundabout earlier in the day, the protesters had blocked the road, that when the Commissioner of Police, he couldn’t pass, so he had to address them politely, and they granted him access as it was the route to his office.

According to an eyewitness who gave his name as Jacob, said, several businesses have closed to avert destruction especially in the terminus market area, these boys just came and started destroying peoples things, we had to run for our lives.

He further said gunshots have been heard in the area, forcing residents in the area to run from the scene.

He further explained that several cars and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the hoodlums who were saying they were against the #ENDSARS protest.

He added that the hoodlums were saying the protesters want to bring down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and they won’t allow them succeed.

Meantime, when contacted, Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Dombey Peters, “We are aware of the incident, and our men have been deployed to the area.

“As I speak to you, the place is calm, because our men have taken charge of the area.

On the level damage, Peters said, “From the information I have, five cars were damaged, but I’m not aware of any lost of life”.

He also said no arrest has been made, but investigation is ongoing to fish out perpetrators, so that the face the full wrath of the law.