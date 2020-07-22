28 C
Abuja
Metro

Igbo-Etiti LG boss warns on burials and public gatherings

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

Following the incessant flouting of government ban on public gatherings, burials and funerals, the Chairperson of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. (Bar.) Nkechi Ugwu-oju, has issued a stern warning against such gatherings.

In a statement by the LG boss, she reminded the people of the local government that the ban by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Enugu State Government on elaborate public gatherings, sporting activities, burials, funerals, clubbing and others were still in force in view of the rising cases of the disease across the country, including Enugu state.

According to her, it was the duty of the local government administration to ensure that the directives of the federal government and the protocols of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which included maintaining of social/physical distancing, wearing of face masks, avoiding crowded places and others were implemented without compromise.

She noted that as partners in progress and responsible citizens in the fight against the spread of the virus, it was to the advantage of the council area to abide by the directives and ensure that the people were educated to ensure strict compliance.

Ugwu-oju pointed out that it was not constitutionally right or morally necessary for people to be requesting for clearance for elaborate burial/funeral ceremonies, public gatherings and other activities that were in breach of NCDC protocols on covid-19.

She reminded the people that the local government chairman has no such powers when the presidential and state governments directives on such ban were still in place.

She appealed to the people to know that this was “no time for blame game and name calling but a period for all hands to be on deck fo fight the ravaging virus which knows no status, age or tribe.”

