Displaced persons agoog as NCFRMI distributes relief items in North-East

An official of NCFRMI, Amana Yusuf (middle), with some of the beneficiaries at the Bali camp in Taraba state during the distribution of palliatives recently.

From Austine Ajayi, Yola

The Internally Displaced Persons and other Persons of Concern (POCs) witnessed another memorable time as the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) distributed relief items in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, over 9,500 IDPs benefitted from Mayo Belwa, Michika, Madagali, Demsa, Numan and Lamorde camps in Adamawa state; over 5,000 IDPs from Bali camp in Taraba state and over 13,000 displaced persons from Al-Amin Daggash, Gwange, Bama, Sheikh Sharir, Al-Miskin and Gidan Kifi camps in Borno state.

Similarly, over 15,000 POCs from Geidam, Bade, Potiskum, Damaturu, Fika and Machina camps in Yobe state also benefitted from the gesture.

The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, who was represented by the Deputy Director (Human Resources), Bello Muhammad Bello, in Adamawa, said the gesture was in line with the commission’s mandate of ensuring continuous welfare for persons of concern in the country.

Other representatives of the Commission were: the Head, North-East Zone, Hajiya Zainab Dahiru (for the Adamawa state disbursement), Head, Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Fatima Mamman Daura (for the Borno and Yobe disbursement) and an Admin Officer, Amana Yusuf (for the Taraba distribution).