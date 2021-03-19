32 C
Metro

FCT ANCOPS inaugurates new executives

By Daniel Tyokua  

The FCT branch of  All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary School (ANCOPS) has inaugurated the new leaders that would pilot affairs of the body for a period of four years.


The executives which were drawn from both Junior and Secondary Schools across the territory,  during the inauguration ceremony promised  a robust system that will add more value to the schools.


Fielding questions from Journalists after his swearing-in as the new FCT ANCOPS  president, Alhaji Adam Bello Gupa, said his leadership would consolidate on the gains of the previous leaders.


He explained that a new template will be developed to capture all the programmes needed to move the schools forward.


Gupa said all members of ANCOPS  will be trained both within and abroad to meet up with the educational current realities. 


“We will continue with the good work,  where our predecessors have stopped to ensure that basic education is achieved” 


He said the principals will stop at nothing to ensure that members put in their best.


“Capacity building for teachers, the training will be within the country and abroad”.


In his farewell message, the outgoing ANCOPS prasident, Abdulkarim Abdulrahaman said his leadership recorded achievements that would stand the test of time.


He called on them to work in unity, and project education activities.


The new president currently is the Principal Government Secondary School, Kuje.

